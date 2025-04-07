Pan American Silver: Another Record Year On Deck

Taylor Dart
Investing Group Leader
(23min)

Summary

  • Pan American had a decent 2024, reporting significant growth in free cash flow and a return to a net cash position, offset by a slight miss on its guidance midpoint.
  • While the company had a solid 2024, it faces a production cliff in 2028 if it can't extend mine lives at a few of its assets and/or bring Escobal online.
  • On a positive note, Pan American stands out as a company focused on per-share growth, unlike most of its silver peers & trades at a reasonable valuation.
  • In this update, we'll dig into the Q4 and FY2024 results, recent developments, and whether the stock is offering an adequate margin of safety at current levels.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Alluvial Gold Research get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Mining work

DarioGaona

All figures are in United States Dollars unless otherwise noted. G/T = grams per tonne (of gold or silver). GEOs = gold-equivalent ounces. SEOs = silver-equivalent ounces. AISC refers to all-in sustaining costs. LOMP = life of mine plan. TPD = tonnes per day.

Alluvial Gold Research offers in-depth research on my favorite miners ranked in order to aid in positioning in the most undervalued miners with upcoming catalysts to drive portfolio outperformance. Subscribers also get access to my current portfolios and real-time buy/sell alerts as well as the following: 

  • A Proprietary Sentiment Indicator for gold/silver miners updated weekly not available anywhere else
  • Exclusive Research on Top Ideas
  • Top Takeover Targets
  • Buy/Sell Signals for GDX, SIL & Individual Miners

I have been able to outperform GDX consistently (200% return) since August 2020 peak for GDX) with the help of timing models I've built & rigid stock selection.



5-Year Portfolio Returns

This article was written by

Taylor Dart
29.68K Followers

Taylor Dart is an individual investor with over 16 years of trading experience, with his primary focus being precious metals developers, producers and royalty/streaming companies.

Taylor leads the investing group Alluvial Gold Research, where he offers portfolios with entry/exit points, Buy/Sell alerts, and proprietary sentiment indicators for gold and silver miners. Learn more.

- Disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading or investing.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AEM, AEM:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing. Given the volatility in the precious metals sector, position sizing is critical, so when buying small-cap precious metals stocks, position sizes should be limited to 5% or less of one's portfolio.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PAAS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PAAS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PAAS
--
PAAS:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News