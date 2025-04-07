Celsius: Floor And Renewed Growth Opportunities Are Here - Reiterate Buy

Juxtaposed Ideas
13.6K Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • Celsius' floor has seemingly materialized, thanks to the robust performance metrics reported in FY2024 and accretive Alani Nu acquisition.
  • The acquisition will trigger an expansion beyond its existing demographics to a new female-focused energy drink/ wellness/ workout market.
  • This is especially since Alani Nu is expected to be "cash EPS accretive in year 1," thanks to its high growth cadence and profitable operations on adj EBITDA basis.
  • Therefore, while CELH's balance sheet may have temporarily deteriorated, we are not overly concerned indeed, attributed to its rich Free Cash Flow generation.
  • Combined with the promising consensus forward estimates and reasonable valuations, the stock may deliver more than doubling upside potential ahead.

Stock Chart Bounces Off Man"s Outstretched Hand

DNY59

CELH Remains Attractively Valued Despite The Recent Recovery, Thanks To Its Renewed Growth Opportunities

We previously covered Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) in November 2024, discussing why it had been previously oversold, with bullish support seemingly materializing between $28s and $34s.

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas
13.6K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CELH Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CELH

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CELH
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News