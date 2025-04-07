Primed For A Bear Market Rally

John Early
2.18K Followers
(4min)

Summary

  • The steepness of the S&P 500 drop pushes past what is sustainable and the S&P 500 should bounce soon, quite possibly starting Monday, April 7th.
  • I believe investors should reduce allocation to US equities, but there should be a better time in one to three months.
  • For those re-balancing a portfolio, now is likely a better time than most to buy some US equities.
  • Despite expecting a rally, I maintain the sell call, anticipating the worst bear market of our lifetimes ahead.
Investing Balance

wildpixel/iStock via Getty Images

Percentile Ranks

The market has fallen fast enough to be highly oversold. The combination of returns for the 12.5 trading-day period and 25 trading-day period (green line in Figure #1) is at the 0.8 percentile, or worse than 99.2% of the last 20 years of data. The

This article was written by

John Early
2.18K Followers
Have managed money for clients as an independent advisor since 1991. Published a newsletter ECONOMIC LEADS from 1988 to 1993. Have an economics degree from Vanderbilt University. Focus on the macro picture forecasting the US economy and broad stock market. Also have a model to estimate long term equity returns for several countries.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SP500 Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SP500

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News