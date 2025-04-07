UiPath: This Market Carnage Is A Perfect Time To Buy This Stock Cheaply

Gary Alexander
31.42K Followers

Summary

  • UiPath's stock has dropped ~20% since January, presenting a buying opportunity for long-term investors, despite macroeconomic concerns and disappointing Q4 results.
  • UiPath focuses on agentic automation, boasts a large ARR base, and has high gross margins, making it a strong AI investment.
  • The stock is one of few software companies to trade at just ~2x revenue and ~10x FCF.
  • The company also retains a massive ~$1.9 billion net cash pile, giving it plenty of financial flexibility to pursue growth opportunities.
AI Agents Business Analyze Businesses Together with Al Assistants to Perform Tasks That Suit Their Goals, Such as Work, Education, Data Analysis, Sales, Content Creation, Payroll Processing, etc.

WANAN YOSSINGKUM

Not a single company in the U.S. will be able to claim zero impact from President Trump's sudden barrage of tariffs on every other country in the world. But there are companies that suffer from large, direct impacts, and others that are only indirectly

This article was written by

Gary Alexander
31.42K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PATH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PATH Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PATH

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PATH
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News