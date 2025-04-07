Not a single company in the U.S. will be able to claim zero impact from President Trump's sudden barrage of tariffs on every other country in the world. But there are companies that suffer from large, direct impacts, and others that are only indirectly
UiPath: This Market Carnage Is A Perfect Time To Buy This Stock Cheaply
Summary
- UiPath's stock has dropped ~20% since January, presenting a buying opportunity for long-term investors, despite macroeconomic concerns and disappointing Q4 results.
- UiPath focuses on agentic automation, boasts a large ARR base, and has high gross margins, making it a strong AI investment.
- The stock is one of few software companies to trade at just ~2x revenue and ~10x FCF.
- The company also retains a massive ~$1.9 billion net cash pile, giving it plenty of financial flexibility to pursue growth opportunities.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PATH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.