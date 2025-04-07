Mercy, Mercy, Mercy

Apr. 07, 2025 7:00 AM ET, , , 7 Comments
Brad Thomas
Investing Group
(13min)

Summary

  • President Trump's tariff strategy is a high-stakes gamble that could either revive U.S. manufacturing or lead to inflation and economic retaliation.
  • I believe the likelihood of a recession during Trump's term is now 100%, with JPMorgan raising the odds to 60% in the near term.
  • Focus on high-quality, recession-resistant REITs like Healthpeak Properties, Terreno, Equity LifeStyle, and Agree Realty for stable returns amid market volatility.
  • Maintain a diversified portfolio, avoid chasing yield, and keep dry powder ready to navigate the uncertain economic landscape.
  Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of iREIT®+HOYA Capital get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate.

A tower made of containers collapsed by the weight of tariff

When I was a kid, my friends and I would play mercy.

For those unfamiliar with the game, it’s an endurance test played by two people who grasp and twist their hands (with interlocked fingers) to determine who surrenders first.

