Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) has made a remarkable turnaround after the 2022 selloff and has entered the 'Rule of 40' club. It has done so from a position of strength, with accelerating growth and improving profitability hand in hand.
Wix.com: Where Undervaluation, Tariff Defensibility, And Growth Catalysts Meet
Summary
- Wix.com has rebounded from its 2022 lows, achieving the 'Rule of 40' with accelerating growth and improving profitability, and is now targeting 'Rule of 45' in 2025.
- After a 40% drawdown amid a broad market selloff, Wix is undervalued with strong growth catalysts, including two major product launches focused on AI and Self Creators.
- Wix's business model, with substantial revenue from Creative Subscriptions and faster-growing Business Solutions, supports continued double-digit revenue growth and improved profitability.
- Valued below peers and market averages, Wix is poised for a 30% upside, with a price target of $190, making it a 'Strong Buy'.
