Energy Transfer: The Future Is Natural Gas, Not Oil

Power Hedge
Investing Group Leader
(22min)

Summary

  • Energy Transfer LP is a leading midstream MLP with significant operations across the U.S., which provides it with exposure to most of the basins in which hydrocarbons are produced.
  • The company is larger than its peers and has shown higher revenue growth due to mergers and acquisitions, focusing on natural gas infrastructure.
  • It is unlikely that there will be any significant oil production growth unless prices increase substantially, limiting Energy Transfer's ability to generate growth in that business.
  • Data Center construction should provide a massive boost to the demand for natural gas, and this commodity will likely be the driver of Energy Transfer's growth going forward.
  • The company's 8.04% yield remains attractive, but near-term unit price volatility is expected due to fluctuating oil prices and economic uncertainties.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Energy Profits in Dividends. Learn More »

Oil Or Gas Transportation With Blue Gas Or Pipe Line Valves On Soil And Sunrise Background

onurdongel

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) is a very large midstream master limited partnership that boasts operations stretching across most of the central and eastern parts of the United States:

The only major area in which the company does not

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. In addition, all subscribers can read any of my work without a subscription to Seeking Alpha Premium!

We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!


This article was written by

Power Hedge
15.54K Followers

Power Hedge has been covering both traditional and renewable energy since 2010. He targets primarily international companies of all sizes that hold a competitive advantage and pay dividends with strong yields.

He is the leader of the investing group Energy Profits in Dividends where he focuses on generating income through energy stocks and CEFs while managing risk through options. He also provides micro and macro-analysis of both domestic and international energy companie. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MPLX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article was originally published to Energy Profits in Dividends on April 6, 2025. Subscribers to the service have had since that time to act on it.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ET Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ET

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ET
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News