Like many pub stocks that've gotten battered over the past year, Young & Co's Brewery P.L.C. (OTCPK:YCSBF) has been no exception. As a matter of fact, the stock is down a staggering 55.7% from its 2021 high, and has hit a 5-year
Young & Co.'s Brewery: Fizzy Numbers Weighed Down By Barrelling Costs
Summary
- Young & Co.'s share price has been sliced in half from its 2021 high, hitting a 5-year low, but impressive revenue growth and LFL sales give scope for a potential recovery.
- Despite the City Pub acquisition not yet boosting margins, further synergies and cost efficiencies that are yet to be realised are expected to improve financials over time.
- Young's premium market positioning gives it leeway to increase prices and offset rising costs, allowing it to maintain industry-leading margins and potentially grow them over the medium term.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.