Bear Markets And Current Context

Long-Short Manager
1.45K Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • The rapid market transition from correction to bear market suggests studying historical bear markets driven by fundamentals rather than recent BTFD trends.
  • Recession severity and starting valuations drive decline sizes; high inflation periods exacerbate nominal drawdowns, as seen in 1974.
  • The current downturn began at historically high valuations; future returns depend on multiple reversion, with potential for low or negative returns.
  • Uncertainty from tariffs and trade policies may persist, impacting foreign investment and economic stability; scenario-based cash deployment is advised, but at significantly lower levels from here.

Brown bear (Ursus arctos) roaring, side view

Ryan McVay/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

Since the introduction of tariff talk into the market narrative, the Nasdaq 100 has entered a bear market (the Russell small-cap index got there a few days earlier). The S&P is a couple of bad days or

This article was written by

Long-Short Manager
1.45K Followers
I run two funds, one a diversified global income fund targeting about a 4-4.5% annual withdrawal rate for life, and a long-short aggressive fund that is a global cross asset class fund.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of QQQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SPX--
S&P 500 Index
QQQ--
Invesco QQQ Trust ETF
SP500--
S&P 500 Index
SPY--
SPDR® S&P 500® ETF Trust
DJI--
Dow Jones Industrial Average Index
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News