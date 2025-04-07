How I Am Playing The 'Trumpcession': Tech Funds (Like XLK), Stock Picking And Bitcoin
Summary
- I am navigating the 'Trumpcession' by focusing on low-cost, tech-focused ETFs like XLK, which offer resilience and long-term growth potential amid economic uncertainty.
- Despite potential stagflation and recession risks, I believe US tech companies will innovate and rebound, making them attractive investments during market corrections.
- I also see opportunities in undervalued single stocks with strong fundamentals and Bitcoin as a hedge against poor policymaking and unreliable governments.
- My investment strategy relies on a long-term horizon, betting on the eventual recovery and continued innovation of American tech businesses.
- In this article, I focus on XLK for its low 0.08% expense ratio and targeted exposure to the tech sector, excluding ad-dependent firms like Meta and Alphabet, which I believe are less resilient in a recession.
