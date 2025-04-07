Finally, the time has come when the newly US-elected government introduced the long-awaited tariffs policy, which is likely to harm US in the near term, sending the US economy into recession, wiping out billions from retirement accounts, taxing its own citizens, and weakening
S&P 500's Next Stop: Recession
Summary
- The time has come when the newly US-elected government introduced the long-awaited tariffs policy.
- As a result of the self-inflicted wound, US recession and global recession appear inevitable.
- Trump's "magic" tariff formula ignores the fundamentals of trade and makes US crown jewel businesses vulnerable to retaliation.
- I am not yet buying the dip, waiting for EU retaliation against big-tech, which will push markets lower by another 5-10%.
- If Trump's administration doesn't scale back or revokes the tariffs, we are set for a prolonged pain and uncertainty.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY, BRK.B, AMZN, MSFT, GOOGL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.