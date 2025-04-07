S&P 500's Next Stop: Recession

Millennial Dividends
7.38K Followers
(13min)

Summary

  • The time has come when the newly US-elected government introduced the long-awaited tariffs policy.
  • As a result of the self-inflicted wound, US recession and global recession appear inevitable.
  • Trump's "magic" tariff formula ignores the fundamentals of trade and makes US crown jewel businesses vulnerable to retaliation.
  • I am not yet buying the dip, waiting for EU retaliation against big-tech, which will push markets lower by another 5-10%.
  • If Trump's administration doesn't scale back or revokes the tariffs, we are set for a prolonged pain and uncertainty.

Dominoes falling in a row

Martin Barraud

Finally, the time has come when the newly US-elected government introduced the long-awaited tariffs policy, which is likely to harm US in the near term, sending the US economy into recession, wiping out billions from retirement accounts, taxing its own citizens, and weakening

This article was written by

Millennial Dividends
7.38K Followers
With 30 years until retirement, I’m leveraging my role as a Financial Analyst at a Fortune 500 firm to build a market-beating portfolio that targets both strong capital appreciation and aggressive dividend growth.My focus is on blue-chip companies with wide moats, competitive advantages, industry-leading market share, and profitability, priced at attractive valuations relative to forward growth across US and European markets."Beyond mere yield chasing, dividend investing for me primarily is about free cash flow."

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY, BRK.B, AMZN, MSFT, GOOGL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SP500 Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SP500

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News