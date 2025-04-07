American Tower Corp. Is Too Expensive In A Struggling Market

The Value Portfolio
Investing Group Leader
(5min)

Summary

  • American Tower, a $100 billion REIT, has stable cash flow but is overvalued with limited growth potential, making it a poor investment.
  • The company's revenue and AFFO per share growth are minimal, and its high P/E ratio of over 30x isn't justified.
  • With $35 billion in debt and a 3% dividend rate, there's little room for increased shareholder returns.
  • Despite market stability, the lack of significant growth and high valuation make American Tower less attractive than the S&P 500.

Cell phone or mobile service tower in forested area of West Virginia providing broadband service

BackyardProduction

American Tower (AMT) is a REIT that delivers wireless and broadcast infrastructure with a massive $100 billion valuation. The company's reliable portfolio has outperformed a downturn market, providing stability, despite our recommendation against the company

This article was written by

The Value Portfolio
36.01K Followers

The Value Portfolio specializes in building retirement portfolios and utilizes a fact-based research strategy to identify investments. This includes extensive readings of 10Ks, analyst commentary, market reports, and investor presentations. He invests real money in the stocks he recommends.

He is the leader of the investing group The Retirement Forum with features including: model portfolios, macro overviews, in-depth company analysis and retirement planning information. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

About AMT Stock

