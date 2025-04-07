In 2023, I published a bearish outlook on the Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL) in "SVOL: Market Risk Perception Too Low Compared To Economic Reality." SVOL is fundamentally a risk insurance provider on the S&P 500.
SVOL: Spiking 'VVIX' Points To Extreme Stock Market Uncertainty With Highest Risk Since 2020
Summary
- SVOL is akin to a "risk insurance provider" on the S&P 500. It earns premiums in stable markets, but faces huge losses during significant market drawdowns.
- SVOL's recent collapse highlights its vulnerability to rapid VIX rises, exacerbated by poor asset management practices.
- SVOL's high equity exposure and poor risk management exacerbate its losses, making it unsuitable for income-driven retired investors, but conditionally suitable for pro-risk speculators.
- The fund's calls minimize its immediate risk from a higher VIX, but due to its levered S&P 500 futures, its downside may be up to 50% if stocks crash.
- The US stock market's resilience is tied to US dollar hegemony; a collapse in this system could hinder recovery, cautioning against dip buying.
