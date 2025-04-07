While I cover some companies frequently, I only write from time to time about other companies. One company I have somewhat overlooked in the last few years is Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) and my last article about
Ecolab: 40 Times Free Cash Flow Is Still Not Justified
Summary
- Despite Ecolab's 47.5% gain since my last article, I maintain a "Hold" rating due to its high valuation and uncertain growth prospects.
- Valuation multiples remain high, with Ecolab trading at 34.4 times earnings and 40.0 times free cash flow, similar to three years ago.
- Ecolab's management targets 12%-15% EPS growth, but I find this overly optimistic given historical performance and current market conditions.
- Even with high growth assumptions, Ecolab appears fairly valued at best, making it a risky long-term investment despite its quality.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.