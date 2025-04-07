It is no question that in the world we live in, paying with a credit card is becoming more and more common. Mastercard (NYSE:MA) is, in my eyes, alongside Visa, a company that will see great growth in the long-term
Mastercard: With A Large Market Share And High Growth, Great Returns Are Probable
Summary
- Mastercard is a 'Strong Buy' due to the decline in cash use and the rise in payment card transactions, driven in part by the growth of e-commerce.
- Despite recent market drops, MA's stable financial growth and predictable future make it a great buy at a discounted price.
- The 9 Pillar Analysis shows the Company's solid fundamentals, with high revenue, net income, and free cash flow growth, despite a slight premium, which, I believe, is deserved.
- Intrinsic value calculations suggest Mastercard is fairly valued, with strong future growth prospects justifying its current premium trading price.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.