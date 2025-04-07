How To Negotiate Tariff Removal

What else is happening...

Crude selloff deepens, U.S. oil futures drop below $60 a barrel.



'Tariff Armageddon': Dan Ives slashes PTs for these Mag 7 stocks.



Favorites and underdogs to build a casino in the New York City area.



Verizon (VZ) shows off portable private 5G network powered by AI.



A Minecraft Movie blows up weekend box office with $157M haul.



Meta (META) unveils Llama 4 herd, teases 'most powerful model.'



Rite Aid (OTC:RADCQ) considering another bankruptcy filing.



Texas investigating WK Kellogg (KLG) over artificial food dyes.



China puts TikTok (BDNCE) deal on hold over Trump's tariffs.



SA Asks: Which space stocks are attractive right now?

Today's Markets

In Asia, Japan -7.8%. Hong Kong -13.2%. China -7.3%. India -3%.

In Europe, at midday, London -4%. Paris -4.5%. Frankfurt -4.7%.

Futures at 6:30, Dow -2.4%. S&P -2.3%. Nasdaq -2.4%. Crude -2.8% to $60.27. Gold +0.4% to $3,048.30. Bitcoin -6.7% to $77,223.

Ten-year Treasury Yield +1 bp to 4.01%.



