China quickly responded to Trump's duties on Chinese goods imported into the U.S. by raising its duties on U.S. goods imported into China, mirroring a 34% increase. The duties will take effect on April 10. So, China has also said it will
Trade War: It's Not As Bad As It Could Be
Summary
- China's quick response to the duties will keep fears from growing.
- The commodity economy will suffer the biggest losses. The service sector will suffer less.
- I don't expect a market crash similar to 2008 and 2020. Monetarism won't allow it.
- The market will be at the mercy of speculation until the summer.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in GOOG, VIX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.