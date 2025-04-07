Eoneren

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) breaks below $75,000 as crypto’s Trump rally fades amid tariff turmoil. (00:21) Tech bull Dan Ives slashes PT for Tesla (TSLA), Apple (AAPL) over Trump's 'tariff armageddon'. (01:42) Saudi Arabia slashes oil prices for Asia after surprise OPEC+ output hike. (02:25)

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and major cryptocurrencies suffered a significant sell-off in early trade, with bitcoin sliding below the $75,000 mark for the first time since Nov. 7 last year.

The most popular cryptocurrency (BTC-USD) traded at around $74,776.46 at 3 a.m. ET, erasing nearly all their gains since Donald Trump’s election victory in early November.

The digital currency is pressured by widespread bearish sentiment across the crypto market and ongoing struggles in U.S. stocks amid Trump’s aggressive tariff policies.

The total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies fell about 12% to $2.47T — roughly where it stood when Trump sealed his win, according to data from CoinGecko.

Other notable crypto decliners included Ripple (XRP-USD) -11.8%, Stellar (XLM-USD) -9.3%, Celestia (TIA-USD) -1.7%, Uniswap (UNI-USD) -5.7%, Avalanche (AVAX-USD) -7.6%, Solana (SOL-USD) -8% and Dogecoin USD (DOGE-USD) -11%. Ether (ETH-USD) dropped to the lowest since March 2023, falling -7.9% to $1,455.78.

The sell-off comes amid heightened global trade tensions, with President Trump outlining reciprocal import tariffs on products coming worldwide into the U.S. last week.

Crypto names in the red premarket: MicroStrategy (MSTR) -12.4%, CleanSpark (CLSK) -12.9%, Hut 8 (HUT) -16%, Coinbase Global (COIN) -11.4%, Riot Platforms (RIOT) -8.8%, MARA Holdings (MARA) -11.4%, and Bit Digital (BTBT) -14%.

President Trump's sweeping global tariffs announced on Wednesday constitute a disaster for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), according to Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives who substantially lowered his price target for both companies.

Ives, traditionally one of Tesla (TSLA) and Apple's (AAPL) most bullish followers and advocates on Wall Street, slashed Teslas PT from $550 to $315, an over 40% cut, and reduced Apple’s PT from $325 to $250, a 20% fall.

Wedbush's bear case for Apple (AAPL) is $160. The firm maintained its Outperform rating for both stocks.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest oil exporter, has lowered its crude oil prices for Asian buyers to the lowest level in four months, just days after a surprise move by OPEC+ to boost production.

According to a pricing document released on Sunday, Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) reduced its May official selling price for Arab Light crude by $2.30, setting it at $1.20 per barrel above the Oman/Dubai average. Prices for other grades sold to Asia were also cut by $2.30 per barrel.

This marks the second month in a row that Aramco has reduced prices, reflecting market softness and oversupply concerns. The cuts follow an unexpected decision last Thursday by eight OPEC+ members to accelerate the unwinding of production limits by adding 411,000 barrels per day to the market in May. That announcement deepened an already sharp drop in oil prices.

What’s Trending on Seeking Alpha:

Trump calls tariffs 'medicine,' says its a 'beautiful thing' to reduce deficit

Asia panic selling: Circuit breakers triggered in Japan, South Korea and Taiwan

Israel's Netanyahu becomes first foreign leader to discuss tariffs in Washington

Catalyst watch:

The NAB Show in Las Vegas will continue after starting over the weekend. Comcast (CMCSA), Verizon (VZ), and Sinclair (SBGI) are some of the companies expected to make announcements.

Speakers at the TED Conference include OpenAI's Sam Altman, former Google (GOOG) CEO Eric Schmidt, and Whole Foods Market founder John Mackey.

The four-day Fortinet (FTNT) Accelerate25 event will begin. CEO Ken Xie will be one of the keynote speakers. Shares of Fortinet (FTNT) have rallied in the past following the event.

The four-day Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference will include presentations and fireside chat from leading public and private companies in the Biopharma, Medtech, Diagnostics and Digital Health sectors. Participating companies include Immunome (IMNM), Lucid Diagnostics (LUCD), Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT), and Alkermes (ALKS).

The four-day Space Symposium conference in Colorado Springs will feature representatives from the U.S. Space Force, Palantir (PLTR), NASA, Amazon (AMZN) AWS, Northrop Grumman (NOC), Raytheon (RTX), L3Harris (LHX), Blue Origin (BORGN), and SpaceX (SPACE).

Now let’s take a look at the markets ahead of the opening bell. Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are in the red….all down around 4%. Crude oil is down 4.3% at $59/barrel. Bitcoin is down 2.3% at $76,000. Gold is down 0.4% at $3,023.

In the world markets, the FTSE 100 is down 5.1% and the DAX is down 6.3%.

The biggest movers for the day premarket: Shell (NYSE:SHEL) -7% – Shares declined after the company’s Q1 2025 trading update highlighted higher upstream tax costs and a potential $5B working capital build, despite solid gas and oil trading.