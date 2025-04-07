TLH And PGX: A Mean Reversion At Its Best

Arbitrage Trader
Investing Group Leader
Summary

  • Market volatility presents both risks and opportunities, emphasizing the importance of timing over price action for successful trading and investing.
  • Pair trades with sound financial logic, like long treasuries and short corporate fixed-rate perpetuities, can capitalize in times of distress.
  • The recently opened pair trade in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and Invesco Preferred ETF generated significant profits due to credit spread widening.
  • Pair trades offer stability without directional exposure, making them a prudent strategy during market turmoil and uncertainty.
Co-authored by Relative Value.

Overview

The market meltdown in the past few days offered investors increased volatility and substantial price moves that affected almost all asset classes on the exchange. These are very rare events, when at some point through the

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

