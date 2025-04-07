The S&P VIX Index (VIX) — often known as the Volatility Index or the Fear Index — closed at $45.30 on Friday. If you know anything about the VIX, you know that's not common, and it reflects the fear in
SVOL: A 20%+ Yield From Volatility Reversion? Yes, Please!
Summary
- The Simplify Volatility Premium ETF is a Strong Buy due to high market volatility, which is generally short-lived, offering a strong entry point.
- SVOL's strategy involves shorting VIX futures and investing in income-generating assets, with a forward yield of over 20% at recent prices.
- The ETF manages risk with options and limited VIX futures exposure, making it less likely to implode like past volatility ETFs.
- If the market rebounds, SVOL will benefit from a drop in volatility and from its equity exposure.
- The biggest risk to the investment thesis is that high volatility and VIX futures backwardation could remain in place for longer than expected, which could hurt the dividend.
