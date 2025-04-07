While global stock markets tumble into what could become a Black Monday, just-released German industrial data from February looks like a message from a lost macro world – a world without a German U-turn on fiscal policy
Germany's Final Message From A Lost Macro World
Summary
- Just-released industrial data shows that even before the start of escalating trade tensions, German industry struggles to gain momentum.
- German industrial production remains about 10% below its pre-pandemic levels, some five years after the onset of Covid-19.
- Some 10% of all German exports go to the US, some 150bn euro per year.
