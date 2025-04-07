March CPI Preview: The Stage Is Set For Tariff-Induced Inflation

Damir Tokic
11.4K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • The current inflationary trends are positive, and the March CPI is expected to confirm this, however, it will not reflect the tariff-induced inflation.
  • Thus, markets are bracing for the April CPI report and a possible tariff-related inflationary spike over the next few months, likely to be over 4% by June.
  • However, tariffs could also produce a deflationary shock if the housing bubble bursts and shelter inflation turns negative, assuming a tariff-related spike in the unemployment rate.
  • In this uncertain environment, Treasury Bills and iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF continue to be my top long investment idea.

Red Tariffs label on a hundred dollar bill closeup

da-kuk

Consensus expectations

The US Bureau of Labor is set to release the CPI inflation data for March on Thursday. The consensus analyst expectations are that:

  • the Core CPI will increase by 0.3% MoM, which is above the 0.2% print in February,

This article was written by

Damir Tokic
11.4K Followers
Commodity Trading Adviser (CTA), member of National Futures Association. Professor of Finance, research on Global-macro issues. Editor-in-Chief, Journal of Corporate Accounting and Finance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TREASURY BILLS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SHY ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SHY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SHY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News