Regular readers might have noticed that I view the current valuations of the US indices as exuberant. Therefore, diversifying a portion of the portfolio into the less expensive parts of the market seems rational. Defensive companies trading
DVYE: High Dividend Yield Meets Low Business Quality
Summary
- Current US market valuations are high; diversifying into cheaper, defensive global stocks with high dividends is rational.
- Emerging markets, once popular but now undervalued, present a contrarian investment opportunity with potentially high future returns.
- The iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF offers attractive valuations, but is heavily exposed to Brazilian commodity producers and Chinese banks, which seems risky.
- Commodity producers tend to be poor long-term investments, and Chinese banks lack transparency.
- While the dividend yield seems very attractive, the total return will probably continue to disappoint, and I rate DVYE a 'sell.'
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
