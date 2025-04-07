Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE:LMT) is an American defense and aerospace company. Founded in 1912, Lockheed Martin is now a $104 billion (by market cap) defense giant that employs approximately 120,000 people. This is the largest (by revenue) defense contractor in the world.
Lockheed Martin: An Undervalued Dividend Stock Benefiting From Durable Competitive Advantages
Summary
- Lockheed Martin, an American defense and aerospace company, is now a $104 billion (by market cap) defense giant.
- The company increased its dividend for 21 consecutive years, with a 10-year dividend growth rate of 8.8%.
- LMT advanced its revenue from $40.5 billion in FY 2015 to $71 billion in FY 2024, a compound annual growth rate of 6.4%.
- Return on equity has averaged 89.5% over the last five years, while net margin has averaged 9.2%.
Founder of Dividend Mantra. Founder of Mr. Free At 33. Co-Founder of Dividends & Income.
I started blogging about my journey to financial independence back in 2011. By living well below my means and intelligently investing my hard-earned capital, I went from below broke at age 27 to financially free at 33 years old. I regularly create content on dividend growth investing, living off of dividends, undervalued high-quality dividend growth stocks, high-yield situations, and other long-term investment opportunities.
Recommended For You
About LMT Stock
Compare to Peers