Weekly Market Pulse: You Cannot Be Serious!

Joseph Calhoun
2.58K Followers
(17min)

Summary

  • The 10-year nominal Treasury note yield has fallen from 4.8% at its peak on 1/13 to today’s 3.99%, a total of 81 bps.
  • The economic fallout from the Trump tariffs, as seen through the eyes of the market, appears to be negative but fairly modest.
  • In the major asset classes, the only positive returns over the last year are interest rate-sensitive ones – bonds and REITs.

Global Communication Network (World Map Credits To NASA)

imaginima

You can’t be serious! You cannot be serious!

– John McEnroe, challenging a fault call at Wimbledon, 1981

That’s what went through my head when President Trump unveiled his “reciprocal” tariffs on Wednesday last week. The tariffs unveiled on Trump’s “Liberation

This article was written by

Joseph Calhoun
2.58K Followers
Joe has worked in the financial services industry since 1992 in various capacities, including Operations Manager, Compliance Manager, Registered Representative and Portfolio Manager. From 1997 to 2006, when he founded Alhambra Investment Management, Mr. Calhoun was a Director of Investments at Oppenheimer & Co. Mr. Calhoun holds the Series 63 (Uniform Securities Agent State Law) and 65 (Uniform Investment Advisor Law) securities licenses. He has previously taken and passed the Series 7 (General Securities Representative) and Series 9/10 (General Securities Sales Supervisor) securities exams. Joe proudly served in the U.S. Navy’s nuclear submarine service for 8 years (1983-1990) and was awarded several commendations including the Navy Achievement Medal in 1987. He studied engineering at the University of South Carolina and is a graduate of the U.S. Navy’s Nuclear Propulsion School. He founded Alhambra Investment Management as a registered investment advisory to address the needs of the individual investor. His market commentaries are widely read and published at various online outlets. He has appeared on Larry Kudlow’s program on CNBC and various radio programs. He is also an editor of the website RealClearMarkets.com.

Recommended For You

About SPX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
USDOLLAR
--
NDX
--
RTY
--
SPX
--
US10Y
--
DXY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News