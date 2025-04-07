Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) has faced significant selling pressure since 2024 as oil prices remained in decline towards their current trajectory of low-$60/bbl WTI. Despite the relatively flat oil outlook for the duration of FY 2025, Devon may realize some upside potential
Devon Energy's 15% Free Cash Flow Yield Is Too Appealing Not To Buy
Summary
- Devon Energy is rated a BUY with a $40/share target, driven by potential upside in natural gas prices and undervaluation due to recent selling pressure.
- Domestic natural gas demand is expected to rise as data centers increasingly rely on gas power, potentially boosting Devon's revenue.
- Internationally, the EU's need to refill gas reserves amid reduced Russian imports may drive higher LNG prices, benefiting Devon's gas assets.
- Devon's financial position is strong, with a focus on debt reduction and shareholder returns through dividends and share buybacks.
