ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) ("Onsemi") stock is down over 16% in the past 5 days and down over 13% since President Donald Trump's "Liberation Day Tariffs." I'm downgrading the stock to
If EVs Aren't Coming Back, Onsemi Isn't: Downgrading To A Sell
Summary
- I'm downgrading ON Semiconductor Corporation to a sell and think the recent drop isn't a buy-the-dip kind of situation as I see more downsides ahead.
- While the stock underperforms peers and S&P 500, valuation metrics aren't attractive at current levels with P/E, PEG, and forward price/sales ratio above the sector median.
- I think the low visibility on the tariff effects and no signs of EV demand rebound in the U.S. and E.U. both work against the company.
- I hereon share my sentiment about ON stock and why I see a steep decline ahead.
