Progress Software Progresses Down The SaaS Road, But Uncertainties Remain

Donovan Jones
Investing Group Leader
(11min)

Summary

  • Progress Software Corporation reported mixed FQ1 2025 results, with revenue beating estimates but an earnings miss.
  • PRGS is soft pivoting towards SaaS with its ShareFile acquisition, entering a competitive $54 billion document-sharing market expected to grow at 12.1% CAGR.
  • Financially, revenue has risen sharply post-acquisition, but gross margins and EPS have declined; the company is now focusing on debt reduction over stock buybacks.
  • Valuation remains discounted compared to SaaS peers due to slower revenue growth and lower retention rates amid international uncertainties and market volatility.
  • I remain a neutral Hold on PRGS for the near term of many moving parts as the company makes internal changes and is subject to high external uncertainties.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at IPO Edge. Learn More »

Cloud Computing Data Center Multi Cloud Hybrid Cloud Information Storage Cyber Security Encryption Edge Computing Data Lake

Just_Super

Investment Outlook

Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) recently reported its FQ1 2025 financial results, beating revenue but missing earnings estimates.

I previously wrote about PRGS in June 2024 with a Hold outlook due to the potential for revenue stability

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.

Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.

Get started with a free trial!

This article was written by

Donovan Jones
20.93K Followers

Donovan Jones is a research specialist with 15 years of experience identifying opportunities for IPOs and public software companies.

He also leads the investing group IPO Edge, which offers actionable information on growth stocks through first-look IPO filings, previews on upcoming IPOs, an IPO calendar for tracking what’s on the horizon, a database of U.S. IPOs, and a guide to IPO investing to walk you through the entire IPO lifecycle - from filing to listing to quiet period and lockup expiration dates.

Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PRGS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PRGS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PRGS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News