A rising chorus of forecasts suggest as much. But for the moment, this is still guesswork as markets struggle to price in a dramatically altered macro outlook due to the rising risk of a global trade war.
Is A U.S. Recession Inevitable?
Summary
- Perhaps there’s still a window of opportunity. The hard data published to date continue to reflect a clear positive skew to US economic activity.
- The macro trend, in short, could go either way, but the clock is ticking. Though, exactly when we cross the recession Rubicon is open for debate.
