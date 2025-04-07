Richemont: Luxury Goods Worth Considering At The Right Price

  • Richemont, a Swiss-based luxury holding company, owns prestigious brands like Cartier and Jaeger-LeCoultre but is volatile and requires careful timing for investment.
  • Despite strong recent performance, including record sales and net cash status, Richemont's earnings history is inconsistent, making it crucial to buy at a low valuation.
  • I recommend a "Hold" rating for Richemont at its current price of 144 CHF, suggesting a more attractive entry point around 110 CHF.
  • Richemont fulfills quality indicators but lacks in valuation criteria, making it a sound but currently overpriced investment.
You know that I both cover and invest in Luxury goods companies, as well as their products. Louis Vuitton (OTCPK:LVMUY) is a good example of a company I cover and whose products I also purchase. However, one of my

Wolf Report
34.12K Followers

Wolf Report is a senior analyst and private portfolio manager with over 10 years of generating value ideas in European and North American markets.

He is a contributing author and analyst for the investing group iREIT®+HOYA Capital and Wide Moat Research LLC where in addition to the U.S. market, he covers the markets of Scandinavia, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Portugal and Eastern Europe in search of reasonably valued stock ideas.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LVMUY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment. They generally are not appropriate for someone with limited capital, limited investment experience, or a lack of understanding for the necessary risk tolerance involved. I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles. I own the Canadian tickers of all Canadian stocks I write about. Please note that investing in European/Non-US stocks comes with withholding tax risks specific to the company's domicile as well as your personal situation. Investors should always consult a tax professional as to the overall impact of dividend withholding taxes and ways to mitigate these.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

