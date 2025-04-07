|AVERAGE ANNUAL TOTAL RETURNS (%)
|EXPENSE RATIOS (%)
|AS OF 31 DECEMBER 2024
|QTR
|YTD
|1-YR
|3-YR
|5-YR
|10-YR
|ITD
|GROSS
|NET
|A Shares TIGAX (Incep: 1 Feb 07)
|Without sales charge
|-9.07
|2.04
Thornburg International Growth Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
Summary
- In 4Q24 Thornburg International Growth Fund (I share class) returned -8.97%, -109 basis points behind the MSCI ACWI ex-U.S. Growth Index.
- U.S. Federal Reserve began its well-telegraphed monetary loosening in September with a hefty 50-basis point cut to its target range, following up with two more 25-basis point reductions in November and December.
- Share prices often deviate sharply from business fundamentals. The market celebrates “beats” in expected quarterly earnings or guidance.
Thornburg Investment Management is a privately owned global investment firm that offers a range of multi-strategy solutions for institutions and financial advisors. A recognized leader in fixed income, equity, and alternatives investing, the firm oversees mutual funds, institutional accounts, separate accounts for high-net-worth investors, and UCITS funds for non-U.S. investors. Thornburg was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Santa Fe, NM. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by Thornburg Investment Management, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use Thornburg Investment Management's official channels.