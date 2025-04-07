Thornburg International Growth Fund Q4 2024 Commentary

Thornburg Investment Management
6 Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • In 4Q24 Thornburg International Growth Fund (I share class) returned -8.97%, -109 basis points behind the MSCI ACWI ex-U.S. Growth Index.
  • U.S. Federal Reserve began its well-telegraphed monetary loosening in September with a hefty 50-basis point cut to its target range, following up with two more 25-basis point reductions in November and December.
  • Share prices often deviate sharply from business fundamentals. The market celebrates “beats” in expected quarterly earnings or guidance.

Origami dollar seedling being watered with coins

Richard Drury

AVERAGE ANNUAL TOTAL RETURNS (%) EXPENSE RATIOS (%)
AS OF 31 DECEMBER 2024 QTR YTD 1-YR 3-YR 5-YR 10-YR ITD GROSS NET
A Shares TIGAX (Incep: 1 Feb 07)
Without sales charge -9.07 2.04

This article was written by

Thornburg Investment Management
6 Followers
Thornburg Investment Management is a privately owned global investment firm that offers a range of multi-strategy solutions for institutions and financial advisors. A recognized leader in fixed income, equity, and alternatives investing, the firm oversees mutual funds, institutional accounts, separate accounts for high-net-worth investors, and UCITS funds for non-U.S. investors. Thornburg was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Santa Fe, NM. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by Thornburg Investment Management, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use Thornburg Investment Management's official channels.

Recommended For You

About TCTZF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TCTZF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TCTZF
--
THGIX
--
TIGAX
--
TIGCX
--
TIGVX
--
TINFX
--
TINGX
--
TINVX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News