Neuberger Berman Private Markets: Q4 2024 Preliminary Valuation Summary And Analysis

Apr. 07, 2025
Neuberger Berman
3.13K Followers
(19min)

Summary

  • Based on information reported to date (75% of funds reporting), buyout funds decreased in value by an average of 0.3% in USD in Q4 2024.
  • In USD terms, the split between positive and negative changes in value was approximately 50/50, but the dispersion based on reported currency was much tighter, with 42% of buyout funds experiencing a value increase between +0-5%.
  • In reported currency, buyout funds in Europe and North America increased in value by 2% and 1% respectively, while Global funds remained flat, and Asia Pacific funds decreased by 1%.

By Doug Manor

Summary Findings

Based on information reported to date (75% of funds reporting), NB Private Markets analyzed the changes in valuation in Q4 2024 across a broad sample of private equity funds.

