Nvidia: AI Vs. Trump, This Time It's Different

Blue Harbinger
Investing Group Leader
(11min)

Summary

  • Nvidia shares are down from recent all-time highs, courtesy (in large part) of the trade conflict and tariffs.
  • It seems even the massive artificial intelligence megatrend is no match for Trump's trade policies, at least for now (things may still get much worse).
  • This report reviews the US trade imbalance and the AI megatrend through the lens of Nvidia’s massive business, current valuation, and risks.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Big Dividends PLUS. Learn More »

Economic Tariffs Concept

wildpixel

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is ground zero for the artificial intelligence megatrend and President Donald Trump's tariffs. The shares are now down close to 30% year-to-date, but the developments are far from over. In this report, I review the US trade imbalance and the AI

Worth mentioning, Nvidia is ranked in my new report: Tariff Turmoil: Top 10 Attractive Stocks on Sale.

You can access the full report, along with my separate High Income NOW Portfolio (24-positions, 9.7% aggregate yield) as part of my Spring Flash Sale (20% Off, sale ends this week), plus the next price hike is scheduled for this month.

-Learn More, Get Instant Access.

This article was written by

Blue Harbinger
20.69K Followers

I write wealthyenough.org (top ideas and strategies) | Founder/CIO at Herrick Lake Investments | Director of Research at MH Investment Solutions and Blue Harbinger Research | Big Dividends PLUS | Posts≠Advice

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NVDA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NVDA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NVDA
--
NVDA:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News