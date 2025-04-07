Trade Deficit And Tariffs: Key Data For Investment Analysis

A few weeks ago I wrote an article about tariffs, discussing the economic principles behind them. That article was a response to what I viewed as extreme bias in the media on how tariffs were discussed.

The bias was in both directions with advocates giving glowing reviews and opponents declaring the sky to be falling.

With the announcement of a much larger batch of tariffs on April 2nd, that bias has been amplified to an alarming degree. Much of the commentary I hear in financial media doesn’t even attempt to provide reasoning.

They will state conclusions such as the following as if they are premises:

“These tariffs are going to throw the U.S. into a recession”. “Tariffs will restore American exceptionalism”.

Neither of these is inherently obvious based on the complex web of economic mechanisms in play here. Neither of these statements is appropriate as a premise.

I find it baffling how certain these pundits are in their analysis. I have been studying economics both formally and informally for over 2 decades ever since I read my first game theory book in high school. Most of my online screen names were “Nash equilibrium”, “marginal utility”, or other miscellaneous economic concepts. I have been an econ nerd my whole life and yet even after spending most of the week giving myself refresher courses on tariffs and related concepts, I don’t fully understand all the implications of what is going on.

I am very confident that these pundits don’t understand it either.

So, let’s peel back the layers of noxious bias and examine some key concepts. My previous article focused on the mechanisms of tariffs themselves, so this one will be more focused on trade deficits/surpluses as that is the stated impetus for the tariffs.

What is a trade deficit, and why does it matter?

A trade deficit occurs when imports exceed exports.

The U.S. began having trade deficits in the 90s and the deficits accelerated over time, reaching $918 billion in 2024. The chart below records the monthly deficit.

FRED

2024 GDP was about $29 trillion, so the trade deficit is about 3.1% of GDP.

Some have suggested that the U.S. trade deficit is a result of us being a wealthy country. Those who are rich naturally buy more than those who are poor. So it would make sense that we would have a trade deficit with lower GDP per capita countries.

On the surface, this sort of logic seems to make sense. However, it is simply not true which I intend to prove both empirically and mechanistically.

Are trade deficits natural for wealthy countries?

No. Wealthy countries are balanced between trade surpluses and deficits. The chart below shows the highest GDP per capita countries in the world.

Statista

3 of the top 7 run trade deficits (U.S., Iceland, and Luxembourg). The other 4 run surpluses.

Tradingeconomics

Tradingeconomics

Switzerland, Singapore, Norway, and Ireland run trade surpluses.

Tradingeconomics

Tradingeconomics

tradingeconomics

Tradingeconomics

As such, simply being a wealthy nation does not cause a trade deficit.

Here is the mechanism as to why that is true.

The wealth of rich countries does not just manifest out of thin air. It comes from production of goods and services. The U.S. has a GDP per capita of ~$84,000 because the average American produces $84,000 of goods and services.

So while the initial logic is true that the U.S. is likely to import more than poor countries because we have more money with which to do so, it is equally true that the U.S. produces a massive amount of goods and services. These goods and services can either be consumed internally which reduces the need for imports or exported which would help balance the trade.

A trade deficit is not a result of wealth, it is a result of consuming more than we are producing which is rather impressive because we produce a lot.

The U.S. trade deficit is unprecedented in magnitude. 3.1% of GDP is substantial and in absolute dollars, that level has never been reached in history.

Are trade deficits bad?

Maybe, but not necessarily. Here are the mechanics.

When trade deficits on goods and services occur, capital has to flow in the opposite direction. In order to finance our trade deficit, we have to borrow from other countries.

The following equation was presented by the Dallas Fed as it was analyzing the escalating trade deficit in the 1990s.

Dallas Fed circa 1996

Economic concepts are largely just specialized math so they age well, and I actually prefer the older presentations because they were less politicized.

This equation is a simple equivalence stating that the change in borrowings has to equal the difference between exports and the sum of imports, net gifts, and net interest expense.

In this instance, borrowings specifically refers to capital borrowed from the rest of the world. This would be things like U.S. Treasuries owned by foreign countries.

Since B (net indebtedness to foreign entities) is already large, rB (interest paid outside the U.S. is a positive figure which means that even if exports were to equal imports, there would be net capital flowing out of the country.

However, since imports are so much larger than exports, the equation can only be balanced by ΔB being quite large.

In other words, the U.S. has to increase its borrowings from foreign entities to finance the trade deficit.

Trade deficits mechanically increase our external debt.

Whether or not this is good is a bit of a judgement call and depends on how the money is invested.

It is analogous to certain personal finance situations.

A student taking out loans to finance a gainful education.

Racking up credit card debt to finance a lifestyle beyond one’s means.

The former is arguably a good use of borrowing while the latter may be unwise.

Similarly, the massive U.S. trade deficit could be a good thing for the economy if it is going toward investing in future productivity. For example, imports of turbines to produce electricity likely increase future GDP.

However, it could also be a negative if imports are more frivolous in nature.

The economy is massive and there are undoubtedly imports of both categories.

Let us now turn our attention to what might be causing the U.S. trade deficit to be so persistently large.

Causes of trade deficit

In order to have money with which to import goods, a U.S. citizen would have had to make that money. If that money was made by producing goods or services, those goods and services would contribute to exports or internal use, thereby causing balanced trade.

Therefore, trade deficits are not generally sustainable when money is earned. There may be periods of deficit if people are spending down their bank accounts, but there would be corresponding periods of trade surplus as people build their bank accounts.

As such, 3 of the main causes of trade deficits are:

Changes in savings rate. Money that was not earned through production. Currency exchange rates.

Recall that trade deficits started to get large in the 1990s and have since consistently escalated to the very high level of today. I believe this is at least partially due to changes in personal savings rate which began to decline in the 1990s and has dropped precipitously to about 4% today.

FRED

People spending down their bank accounts means more imports. I’m unsure of what caused the decline in the savings rate, but it is a rather innocent cause of the trade deficit. It largely just represents people buying things that make them happy.

Unearned money is a more deleterious source of trade deficit. Unlike money earned through producing goods and services, unearned money increases imports without a corresponding increase in exports.

In the pandemic, the U.S. government printed extraordinary amounts of money and sent it to people as stimulus checks. Note the spike in Federal deficit to over $3T in 2020.

FRED

This money was created with no corresponding production such that it allowed for trillions of dollars of increased spending without any increase in production.

I’m not intending this as a condemnation. Maybe that was necessary to help people get through the challenging pandemic. The point is merely to discuss the ramifications.

This much unearned money does 2 things:

Causes trade deficit to increase. Causes inflation.

Ordinarily, inflation serves as a feedback loop that should reduce trade deficit. If the U.S. dollar gets weaker as a result of inflation, it becomes less desirable to import goods, and similarly, it becomes cheaper for other countries to buy our goods and services. This should decrease imports and increase exports, thereby restoring trade balance.

Yet, despite the trillions of dollars of printing, something strange happened. The US Dollar strengthened relative to global currencies.

tradingeconomics

Maybe it is currency manipulation by other countries, or perhaps it is that inflation was even worse overseas. I don’t really know what is making the dollar so strong, but the dollar strength broke the feedback mechanism that was supposed to restore the trade balance.

The strong dollar further exacerbated the trade deficit by making imports feel cheaper.

The U.S. hit the triple whammy of trade deficit causes:

Lots of money printing. Declining personal savings rate. Strong currency.

With trade deficits this big, a larger and larger portion of U.S. wealth would be financed by foreign countries, and debt interest payments to those countries would increase per the Dallas Fed equation. At over 3% of GDP, the trade deficit has gotten to an arguably unhealthy level.

This is the impetus for tariffs.

Tariffs as a tool for correcting trade balance

When it comes to fixing trade imbalance, tariffs are extremely effective, but also extremely blunt resulting in significant side effects.

The mechanism of trade deficit reduction is very straightforward. The large import tariffs ranging from 10% to roughly 60% depending on counterparty, are sufficiently large to strongly discourage imports.

Export volume may also decline slightly to the extent other countries retaliate. However, the decline in imports will be much larger and if the tariffs remain in their current form, the trade deficit will almost certainly be corrected.

As with all things in economics, these tariffs come with tradeoffs.

Any time a good or service is imported or exported there is a consumer’s surplus and a producer’s surplus. When trade is cut off, these surpluses are lost.

Over time, the portion of trade that is cut off will decline as some goods/services will start to be produced domestically. In those instances, the consumer’s and producer’s surpluses would be restored and just internal rather than between nations.

There will be other goods/services. However, that cannot be produced as efficiently domestically due to the comparative advantage of another country. It could be something as simple as the other county having mineral deposits that we don’t or perhaps a lower cost of labor.

In those instances, some portion of the consumer and producer surplus will be sustainingly lost if international trade remains restricted.

So, are tariffs good overall?

Good luck calculating this one as there are an extraordinary number of moving parts and unknowns.

Tariffs are very clearly an effective tool for restoring trade balance, but also clearly have disruption and side effects. I’ll summarize the main economic impacts below and from there, it is a difficult judgement call as to whether it is overall good or bad.

In our previous tariffs article, we made the following pros and cons table.

2MC

As the topic of this article is trade deficit I will add one more to each side.

On the positive side, this new round of tariffs is likely to correct the trade deficit and maybe even put us in a trade surplus.

On the negative side, the pace of change could cause some shock. Unlike the previous rounds of tariffs that were isolated by product or by country, the April 2nd round of tariffs affects just about the entirety of U.S. trade. It is a huge change and there will be side effects, some of which can already be seen in the stock market.

Closing thoughts

It is a big change, but it's going to be okay. Economics is stuffed full of negative feedback mechanisms that automatically stabilize when things change.

There will be an adjustment period. There will be winners and losers, but the sky is not falling. Few people understand economics as well as Jerome Powell (Fed Chair) and I think it is worth noting how calm he was when answering questions on April 4th.

Don’t panic sell at undervalued prices.