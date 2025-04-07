US President Donald Trump unveiled sweeping new tariffs in his “Liberation Day” announcement on April 2, adding to the list of tariffs that were already announced in the first several weeks of his second term. The April 2 tariffs came in
Tariffs And Trade Wars: What Do They Mean For Investors?
Summary
- We anticipate significant volatility and downward pressure on risk assets in the near term. The risk of stagflation in the US has also increased.
- In the short term, there will likely be significant downward pressure on US stocks and stocks of countries with high tariffs.
- Those with a longer time horizon may consider taking advantage of sell-offs in order to increase their exposure to risk assets, taking cash off the sidelines, and remaining well diversified.
