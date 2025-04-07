I have been writing about IPO lockups for more than a decade on the Seeking Alpha platform but rarely does a lockup short opportunity look as compelling as CeriBell's (NASDAQ:CBLL) impending lockup expiration this week on
CeriBell's IPO Lockup Ends April 9 - Here's Why We're Shorting It Today
Summary
- CBLL's lockup expiration on April 9th will release 23.4M restricted shares, potentially causing a sharp, short-term downturn in share price due to increased supply.
- The stock has shown solid performance despite market volatility, making it likely that insiders will sell to cash in on gains.
- Shorting CBLL before the lockup expiration and covering positions after April 9th is recommended for risk-tolerant investors to capitalize on expected price volatility.
- Investors should be aware of the risks associated with short selling, including potential losses exceeding the initial investment due to CBLL's volatility and limited liquidity.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of CBLL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.