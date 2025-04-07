After a turbulent week in which the S&P 500 contracted -9.33% due to the announcement of reciprocal tariffs and China's reaction, which generated a trade war, BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), the largest public asset manager in the world, is set
BlackRock: Q1 Results Friday, Valuation Ignores Potential Cyclicality
Summary
- BlackRock is set to report Q1 2025 earnings in a turbulent market due to trade war tensions.
- Despite current market volatility, the average S&P 500 level in Q1 was similar to the one exhibited in Q4, reducing a potential drop in base fees.
- BlackRock's forward valuations have decreased significantly but remain close to their historical average and far away from the low valuations exhibited in 2022.
- At the same time, its reliance on base fees offers an edge over alternative asset managers facing larger drawdowns as performance fees aren't a considerable revenue component.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.