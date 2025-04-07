VanEck Crypto Monthly Recap For March 2025

VanEck
4.69K Followers
(23min)

Summary

  • March was a turbulent month, with 30-day average daily volatility surging to its highest level since August 2024.
  • Despite negative price action, U.S.-listed ETFs net purchased 246 BTC, while Saylor’s strategy acquired 29,000 BTC.
  • In March, tokenized U.S. Treasury funds, a key segment of real-world assets, surpassed $5B in total issuance, a (+26%) jump from February.

Paying in cyber space

PM Images

March brought sharp volatility and broad declines across crypto markets, offset somewhat by substantial regulatory progress and increased interest in tokenized treasury funds.

Please note that VanEck may have a position(s) in the digital asset(s) described below.

This article was written by

VanEck
4.69K Followers
VanEck’s mission is to offer investors intelligently designed investment strategies that capitalize on targeted market opportunities. VanEck seeks to provide long-term competitive performance through active and index strategies based on creative investment approaches and portfolio delivery.At VanEck we are driven by innovation, our hallmark since the company’s founding in 1955. Our efficiently-constructed investment strategies benefit from our experience and in-depth knowledge of targeted asset classes. Our actively managed VanEck Funds target natural resource equities and commodities, emerging market equities, global fixed income, and liquid alternatives. Security selection is the cornerstone of our approach to managing these funds. Our index-based VanEck Vectors ETFs are purpose-built, aimed at either providing exposure to asset classes that are underrepresented in investor portfolios or offering a superior approach to established investment categories. We offer unique, actively managed investment portfolios in hard assets, emerging markets, precious metals including gold, and other alternative asset classes. Headquartered in New York City, we have a network of offices worldwide, including offices in Sydney (Australia), Shanghai (China), Frankfurt (Germany), Madrid (Spain), and Pfaeffikon (Switzerland).Disclosure: https://www.vaneck.com/seeking-alpha-terms-and-conditions/

Recommended For You

About BTC-USD Crypto

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Supply
Market Cap
Volume 24h
Volume $ 24h
Compare to Peers

More on BTC-USD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ETH-USD
--
BTC-USD
--
SOL-USD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News