Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) is a provider of private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It has several subsidiaries, including Ondas Networks, Airobotics and American Robotics. While the business model and technology look interesting, and it may have some merit, I recommend that
Ondas Holdings: At High Risk Of Further Dilution
Summary
- Ondas Holdings Inc. has an interesting business model, but is not a compelling near-term investment due to lack of profitability and short-term catalysts.
- The company's market cap has halved since 2019, with a 92% decline in stock price due to significant dilution from 17 million to 106 million shares.
- Ondas is burning cash rapidly, with a $35 million operating loss on $7 million revenue in 2024, and weak financials despite recent capital injections.
- Even with drastically improved financial performance projected for 2025, I estimate that the company will lose close to $30 million this year.
- The stock is highly speculative and overvalued; recommend avoiding or selling ONDS shares and watching from the sidelines.
