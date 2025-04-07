This year marks one century since the birth of quantum mechanics. This unique branch of physics has morphed and evolved, moving out of the minds of scientists, through laboratories, and straight into business operations, conference keynotes and stock market swings. While the last several
Welcome To The International Year Of Quantum Science And Technology
Summary
- With global initiatives, new funding rounds, the achievement of key technical milestones and the portent of scientific breakthroughs, the International Year of Quantum is off to an auspicious start.
- Swiss quantum hardware company ZuriQ AG raised $4.3 million in a seed funding round led by Founderful, with participation from SquareOne, First Momentum Ventures, OnSight Ventures and QAI Ventures.
- This year has also seen the achievement of a notable revenue milestone by industry leader IBM.
