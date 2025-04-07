Late last week and over the weekend, there were multiple predictions calling for more volatility. For instance, CNBC's Jim Cramer drew parallels with "Black Monday". Most investors probably haven't even had lunch yet, but already it's looking like a session
Rollercoaster
Summary
- SPY has now had negative downside gaps (open lower than the prior day's close) nine sessions in a row.
- Today's intraday high-low spread for SPY has been 8.58%. In the ETF's entire history, there have only been 20 other trading days with as wide of a range.
- For four straight sessions now, SPY has gapped down at least 1%, which is a new record.
