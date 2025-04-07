We recently returned from a due diligence trip to Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, where we conducted over 30 corporate meetings and site visits. Local investor positioning in Brazilian equities remains low, but we left optimistic on Brazil as
Views From The Ground: Why Brazil And Why BRAZ? 2025
Summary
- We see opportunities in Brazil based on depressed valuations, a potential political shift toward more orthodox economic policies, enticing dividend yields, limited local investor equity ownership, and a potential path toward an investment grade credit rating.
- The Global X Brazil Active ETF offers a client friendly structure and looks beyond the benchmark in an attempt to find companies with low leverage, strong management teams, and that we believe can deliver returns above their cost of capital.
- During our time in Brazil, we saw the impact of a weak currency and a government with a plummeting approval rating. However, we also saw reason for optimism and are eager to take advantage of a potential turnaround.
Founded in 2008, Global X is a sponsor of exchange-traded funds (ETFs). We are distinguished by our Thematic Growth, Income, and International ETFs. Explore our insights on the trends and themes shaping global markets – from technology to commodities to emerging economies – at globalxfunds.com/research. Global X ETFs is a member of the Mirae Asset Global Investments Group. Important disclosures: globalxfunds.com/privacy
