The Gap, Inc.: A Dividend Boost That The Company Can Honor, Even In The Wake Of Tariffs
Summary
- Though tariff risks certainly are on the horizon for Gap, the stock looks very attractively priced to compensate for these risks with a P/E below 10x.
- The company has achieved accelerating comp sales in its core brands, Old Navy and Gap, via product refreshes and social media marketing.
- A recent 10% dividend boost to $0.66 annually (~3.5% yield at current share prices) is an additional incentive to stay long.
- Potential trade deals with Vietnam after a recent White House conversation could also drive near-term upside for the stock after its crash.
