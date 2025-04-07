AppLovin: Ignore The Noise And Listen To Professionals

Apr. 07, 2025 3:29 PM ETAppLovin Corporation (APP) StockAPP
Danil Sereda
Investing Group Leader
Summary

  • AppLovin has faced significant stock volatility and short-seller allegations, but professional analysts support its strong revenue growth and dismiss the claims as spurious.
  • Management's quick response to short reports and independent investigations indicates transparency and robustness, reinforcing confidence in AppLovin's business model.
  • Analysts from Loop Capital, Jefferies, Citi, and Oppenheimer highlight AppLovin's effective ad platform, increasing customer spend, and potential for substantial stock price recovery.
  • Despite risks, including market skepticism and valuation assumptions, I maintain a "Buy" rating, expecting a 77% upside based on fair value calculations.
Stand out from the crowd megaphone

Richard Drury

Introduction

Since my last update on AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) in late February, plenty of news has come to the market that shouldn't be ignored. In my opinion, what's going on around the firm further confirms my bullish thesis, so

This article was written by

Danil Sereda
12.42K Followers
Daniel Sereda is chief investment analyst at a family office whose investments span continents and diverse asset classes. This requires him to navigate through a plethora of information on a daily basis. His expertise is in filtering this wealth of data to extract the most critical ideas. He runs the investing group Beyond the Wall Investing in which he provides access to the same information that institutional market participants prioritize in their analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of APP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

