Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) Mining Forum Europe 2025 Conference (Transcript)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Mining Forum Europe 2025 Conference April 2, 2025 4:30 AM ET

Neil Burns - Vice President, Technical Services

Neil Burns

Thank you for that. And good morning everyone. I joined Wheaton in 2008 when our CEO Randy Smallwood, who was then running the Corporate Development Department and decided to build out an internal technical team. It's a pleasure to be here today and have this opportunity to speak to you about the unique and exciting company that we've put together.

Cautionary statements, I'll be making a few forward-looking statements and I encourage you to read the fine print here and on our website and familiarize yourself with those. Our vision at Wheaton is to be the world's premier precious metals vehicle that utilizes streaming to provide value to all of our stakeholders, including our shareholders, our mining partners, and our neighbours. The streaming model is ideally designed to provide investors with low-risk exposure to precious metals.

We have assembled a world-class portfolio and industry-leading growth, which I'll discuss in further detail throughout the presentation. We're the original architects of the streaming model, and it's been 20 years since we released it. Streaming is now a mainstream form of mine financing, and it's considered by just about everyone that has a bit of precious metals in their portfolio. For shareholders, the beauty of investing into a streaming company lies in the low-risk, high-upside nature of the model. Because our costs are predictable and largely fixed, investors get high-margin, leveraged exposure to commodity prices.

Our corporate development team is focused on adding the highest quality assets, which we believe are defined as the mines that operate in the lowest half of their respective cost curves, have long lives and have significant expiration upside. Here are a few key