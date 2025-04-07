Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Mining Forum Europe 2025 Conference (Transcript)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Mining Forum Europe 2025 Conference April 1, 2025 3:20 AM ET

Company Participants

Jamie Porter - EVP of Finance and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Tanya Jakusconek - Scotiabank

Jamie Porter

Good morning, everyone. It's a pleasure to be here presenting on behalf of Agnico Eagle at the European Gold Forum, especially against the backdrop of the gold price environment we're and I checked into the hotel yesterday afternoon, went up to my room, turned on the TV to CNBC, and the first thing that was said was Jim Cramer saying, I really like gold, and I like Agnico right now, so that's good.

This morning, I saw the first quarter results for gold. The gold price was up 19%, which is the best quarterly performance since 1986. So, we're in a very strong gold price environment. I think that bodes well for the industry and certainly bodes well for Agnico Eagle. So, I will be making forward-looking statements as part of the presentation today. So please refer to slide two.

Just try to get to the next slide. There we go. So, I'm going to start with a high-level overview of Agnico, where we are today and how we got there over the past couple of decades. I think what really has differentiated Agnico has been the strategy. It's a bit of a unique strategy in that we are a global company, but the strategy is both based on a regional focus. So, it's -- I describe it as regional consolidation to create a competitive advantage.

We are active in four countries, but 85% of both our value and production comes from Canada in three primary operating regions, the Abitibi in Northern Quebec, Northern Ontario, and Nunavut. In those regions, we have developed a distinct competitive advantage. We're the employer of choice. We have