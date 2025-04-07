Global Convertibles For A Deck Filled With Wildcards

Summary

  • Calamos Global Convertible Fund posted a gain of 1.80% during the first quarter, outperforming the FTSE Global Convertible Index’s gain of 0.96%. The performance of the holdings in the fund was unusually lumpy, with a handful of names driving the majority of gains.
  • Global convertible issuance maintained a brisk pace of $22.8 billion for the quarter.
  • The first quarter of 2025 was notable in that convertibles outperformed equities, with global markets outperforming the US markets for both asset classes.
  • The first days of Q2 have seen extraordinary volatility, with tariff uncertainty, inflation fears, and anxiety about global growth roiling the markets. However, we’ve invested through many periods of turmoil and believe there is always opportunity.
  • With so many wildcards in the deck, we see a strong case for selectivity, lower-volatility equity market participation, and regional diversification - in other words, an environment that sets up well for Calamos Global Convertible Fund.

By Eli Pars, CFA

Review

During the first quarter, the market’s anticipation of business- and market-friendly policies from the Trump administration (e.g., lower taxes and less regulation) gave way to anxiety about the impact of tariffs on inflation, consumer activity, and economic growth. A rapidly evolving

