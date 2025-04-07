Gold Technical Outlook: On The Cusp Of Transforming Into A Potential Multi-Week Corrective Decline

Dean Popplewell
3.47K Followers
(5min)

Summary

  • Gold has failed to have a positive follow-through in April after March’s stellar monthly gain of 9.3% despite a global risk-off environment seen in the past two weeks.
  • The stagflation environment arising from the latest US reciprocal trade tariffs may have already been priced into gold.
  • Technical factors are taking the driver's seat in the short to medium-term over fundamentals as earlier bullish positioning may see adjustments and unwinding.
  • Watch the US$2,936 potential downside trigger level on gold.

Stacks of gold bars forming an oval shape

J Studios

By Kelvin Wong

This is a follow-up analysis of our prior report “Gold: Stagflation fears are supporting fresh new all-time highs” published on 5 February 2025.

Since our last publication, the price actions of Gold (XAU/USD) have staged the expected

