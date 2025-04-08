Do two things to further your tech portfolio. First, click the 'Follow' button below next to my name. Second, if you want more of this two-fold analysis, step up to being a paid subscriber to my Investor Group Tech Cache with a two-week free trial and read more of this type of analysis on other tech stocks and assets.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC ) (NEOE: INTC:CA ) is arguably one of the most mismanaged companies in recent history - especially considering its size - judging by its revolving door of CEOs and continual problems with new fab technology and chips

Joe leads the investing group Tech Cache where he delivers industry insider expertise to those looking for the best long-term picks, trades, and technical analysis of tech and growth stocks. Features of the group include: access to Joe’s personal portfolio, 2-3 weekly investment ideas, a weekly summary and preview newsletter, watchlist stocks, an automated stock rating system, and live chat.

Joe Albano is a tech insider with a background and education in electrical and software engineering. He has a unique understanding of current technology and innovation trends as well as what companies are best positioned for future growth across all areas of tech, including AI, as he has called it accurately over the last several years.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of INTC, TSM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.