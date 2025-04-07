First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Mining Forum Europe 2025 Conference - (Transcript)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Mining Forum Europe 2025 Conference Call April 2, 2025 6:50 AM ET

Company Participants

Keith Neumeyer - President and Chief Executive Officer

Nick Chalmers - Founding Partner, Alternative Resource Capital

Conference Call Participants

Keith Neumeyer

So I'll get into the Silver basics just quickly. I'm not going to spend a lot of time on Silver, but I'm assuming most of you know Silver. You see the, supply of the metal has been flat lining for the last decade and does not appear to be changing anytime soon as far as we can tell. There is consolidation going on in the sector, of course, as you know, but the actual Silver being produced by the miners has not really changed much over this period of time.

Demand, however, has been growing quite substantially. Technologies, electronics, electrification, whatever the case may be, the demand for the metal continues to rise, which is pretty exciting to be a Silver company. I think that probably the most important, number on this, slide I know I get, there's people out there that disagree with me on this point, but I believe the mining ratio is really the key ratio.

The miners globally for every one ounce of Gold being mined worldwide, there's only seven ounces of Silver being mined. And with the rise in Gold prices over the last few days, we now have a ratio that's something in the order of 93 to 1, which is pretty crazy. And this is the consistent deficits that the industry has been up against. These hoards of Silver that are owned around the world are being depleted and that's becoming quite obvious.

So we have now seen this price of the metal start to perform, not to the point where I'd expect it